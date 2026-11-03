Kottayam: The Chingavanam police have introduced a road-divider system at Manipuzha Junction using flexible rubber delineator posts to make traffic flow better.

Following the proven success of a similar trial at Kanjikuzhy Junction, authorities decided to implement the system at Manipuzha. Manufactured from durable rubber, these delineators boast a lifespan of up to 10 years and are firmly anchored into the asphalt using heavy-duty bolts.

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Unlike conventional barricades, these dividers will not blow over in strong winds or block the driver's view. They also come with minimal maintanance. The embedded reflectors merely need to be washed once every three months using a specialized cleaning solution.

The delineators are significantly safer than traditional metal or concrete barriers. They yield upon collision, drastically reducing vehicle damage and minimizing the risk of serious injury.

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Authorities rolled out the initiative on a pilot basis in response to persistent bottlenecks and frequent accidents along this stretch of the MC Road. If the trial yields positive results, the setup will be made permanent and expanded to other critical junctions. The delineators are manufactured by a Thrissur-based private firm.