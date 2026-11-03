Berlin: In a significant milestone for the Malayali diaspora, Raman Kavungal Anat has been appointed as the Head of Finance for the German Cricket Federation. His elevation marks the first time a Keralite has achieved such a high-ranking administrative position within a national sports governing body in Germany, bringing immense pride to the global Malayali community.

Promoting cricket in a football-centric nation

In a country traditionally dominated by football and winter sports, cricket is rapidly emerging as a dynamic new sport. Raman stepped into the role of managing financial stability and steering future expansion plans for German cricket during a crucial phase of growth. His deep-seated passion for sports, coupled with high-level corporate expertise, earned him this strategic position.

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Beyond financial management, Raman has played a key role in raising awareness about cricket across Germany, attracting new enthusiasts and encouraging active participation. He has also provided extensive support to the German Women's Cricket Association, aiding the development of the women's game.

Corporate success and family background

Raman balances his sports leadership role alongside his professional commitments at Valeo, a leading sensor manufacturing firm in Germany. His wife, Aishwarya, who hails from Kurianad, works as a software project lead at Swiss healthcare giant Roche.

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Raman comes from a distinguished family background. He is the son of Prasad and Rohini, who head the well-known construction and consultancy firm Rohini Prasad and Associates. The firm has a strong track record of executing major infrastructure projects in India and abroad, including Amrita Hospital in Kochi, the Women and Children Hospital in Pondicherry, and the Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences.

Prominent figures from various sectors and members of the expatriate community have extended their warm congratulations to Raman for bringing international honour to his homeland.

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Disclaimer: The content of this report has not been altered. Views expressed are personal. Information received directly from organisers in Germany.