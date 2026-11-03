Thiruvananthapuram: It took the Vigilance just two hours and 21 minutes to clear M R Baiju for appointment as Kerala PSC chairman in October 2022, an exceptionally short verification period that has now come under scrutiny in a review ordered by the UDF government.

The Crime Branch review also found that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had fast-tracked Baiju's appointment despite a Supreme Court directive mandating detailed scrutiny of a candidate's qualifications, character, background and credibility. The appointment file, too, moved through the government machinery with unusual speed. The government approved the appointment within just two days of the Vigilance clearance before forwarding the file to the Governor for assent.

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The procedural lapses came to light during an examination of the appointment records following a Crime Branch investigation into alleged irregularities in PSC appointments and examinations, including allegations involving Baiju. The government has now decided to launch a detailed probe, beginning with an examination of the circumstances in which the Vigilance completed its verification in just over two hours.

Baiju was appointed chairman after serving as a PSC member. However, the government maintains that his previous tenure as a member cannot be cited as a reason to dispense with a detailed assessment of his suitability for the top post.

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The review also revealed that some other PSC members had been appointed through a similar process, suggesting that the alleged procedural lapses may extend beyond Baiju's appointment. Meanwhile, a recommendation by the former Governor seeking the removal of the chairman and members is pending before the President. Against this backdrop, the government has indicated that it is considering stringent action against Baiju and his team.

SC-mandated scrutiny skipped

The UDF government maintains that the previous government failed to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in 2013 on appointments to State Public Service Commissions. It has pointed out that the state lacks a transparent mechanism for scrutinising candidates for the post of PSC chairman.

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In an order concerning the Punjab Public Service Commission, the Supreme Court had stressed that appointments of chairmen and members should be made through a transparent process. The government has found that what happened in Keralam is a violation of this order.

How the file moved: