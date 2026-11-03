Kalpetta: A 60-year-old woman, Ammini, has been arrested for the alleged murder of her 46-year-old neighbour, also named Ammini, at Edathil Unnathi in Vazhavatta, near Meenangadi, Wayanad.

According to the police, the two women quarrelled around 8 pm on October 28 and allegedly attacked each other. The accused is suspected of strangling the victim during the altercation.

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The victim sustained injuries in the scuffle and later died of serious internal injuries to her neck and other organs, police said.

The police initially registered a case of unnatural death. However, a postmortem examination revealed internal injuries to the victim's neck, prompting further investigation into the circumstances of her death. The probe subsequently led investigators to suspect the neighbour's involvement.

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The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Ambalavayal Circle Inspector Biju Antony and Sub-Inspector K M Santhoshmon led the investigation.