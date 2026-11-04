Pathanamthitta: Despite explicit directives from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, high levels of refined sugar continue to be included in Amrutham Nutrimix, the supplementary food mix distributed to infants through Anganwadis across Keralam. A 500g packet of Amrutham Nutrimix currently consists of 20% refined sugar, raising serious concerns among health professionals.

The State Women and Child Development Department issued an order on 18 July committing to reform the formula, promising to make Amrutham Nutrimix age-appropriate and healthier. However, no concrete steps have been taken to reduce or eliminate the sugar content. Instead, the department has merely advised parents not to add extra sugar while preparing the food mix at home.

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Global and national health organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, and the ICMR National Institute of Nutrition, strongly recommend avoiding added sugar in diets for children under two years of age. Health experts point out that introducing excess sugar to babies between six months and one year old disrupts their natural appetite and reduces their preference for other nutrient-rich foods.

Guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development mandate that supplementary food distributed to children under two through Anganwadis must be free from processed sugar, added salt, artificial colours, and synthetic flavourings. Central directives state that if sweetening is necessary, only jaggery should be used, and its total contribution should not exceed 5% of the total energy intake.

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At present, every 500g pack of Amrutham Nutrimix contains 45% wheat, 20% refined sugar, 10% soybean, 10% groundnuts, and 15% Bengal gram. Nutritionists urge the government to immediately revise the formula to safeguard the long-term health of young children.