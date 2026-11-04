Idukki: The Kattappana police have arrested a couple from Assam and a broker for allegedly attempting to sell their four-month-old son for ₹2.5 lakh. The arrests followed an investigation based on a tip-off.

The accused include the child's parents, who work in Kanjikuzhi, and Jadu Gogoi, an Assam native who supplies migrant workers.

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According to the police, the couple approached Gogoi due to financial difficulties. He subsequently informed a Malayali acquaintance in Kattappana about the proposed sale.

Although the parents initially sought ₹4 lakh, they agreed to accept ₹2.5 lakh after negotiations. The acquaintance asked them to bring the infant and alerted the police, leading to the arrests.

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The couple have three children, with their two older children currently staying with their aunt in Assam. The police suspect that severe financial distress prompted the parents to take the step.