Thrissur: At this panchayat in Thrissur, waiting for a bus could also mean picking up a book, flipping through a newspaper or catching up on local history. A group of residents in Vellangallur panchayat has brought this idea to life by building a waiting shed that doubles as a mini library, with around 200 books, Malayalam dailies and magazines covering subjects such as agriculture and automobiles.

Built at a cost of around ₹2 lakh in coordination with members of the local club, Shri Bhuvaneswari, the waiting shed is an effort to bring people together and encourage reading, especially among children.

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"The previous waiting shed, which was also built by us, had deteriorated. So, when we decided to construct a new one, we thought about what we could do to bring people together as a community. We wanted them to put down their phones and interact with one another, at least for the 10 minutes they spend waiting for a bus. We also wanted students to pick up a book and read for some time. What if this helps children develop a reading habit?" said Priyan P, a club member and contractor involved in the construction.

People inside the waiting shed. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The waiting shed has a mini library, solar-powered lights, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and drinking water facilities. It also features write-ups on the local history of the region and photographs of local legends to help people stay connected with their roots. "People have also expressed their willingness to contribute more books to the collection," Priyan said.

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He added that the project was made possible largely through the generosity of residents and well-wishers, who contributed materials, labour and other resources.

Although the shed was built for around ₹2 lakh, its actual cost would have been nearly ₹4 lakh, he said. "People worked overtime for three months to complete the project. Even painters worked on the shed during their free time, while others contributed construction materials," Priyan added.

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The waiting shed has an old-style clay-tiled roof, chosen to keep the interiors cool. "People should not feel stifled while spending time inside, so we opted for a clay-tiled roof. We are also trying to obtain an electricity connection so that a fan can be installed," Priyan said. The structure has been designed aesthetically, blending traditional elements with modern facilities, he added.

Ward member Mukesh said funds for the project were raised by club members, including some who are living abroad, he added. The club will take care of the maintenance expenses of the waiting shed.