Wayanad: The dilapidated Kallodi–Pathirichal–Vellamunda–Thodolipatti road, left unmotorable for years, is living proof that authorities’ assurances aren't worth the paper they're written on. Bureaucratic apathy has reduced the construction work to a snail's pace, and despite repeated protests, residents see no end in sight to their ordeal.

Ahead of the last local body elections, enraged locals plastered the area with posters proclaiming, "No Road, No Vote," warning candidates who couldn't fix the road not to bother campaigning there. Cornered by the backlash, political leaders promised immediate action to complete the upgrade. Following the elections, newly elected representatives made high-profile efforts to revive the project, and the District Collector even visited the site in person to review the progress. Yet, nothing has changed on the ground.

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Connecting the Edavaka and Vellamunda panchayats, the Kallodi–Pathirichal–Ozhukkanmoola stretch has not seen maintenance in nearly 15 years. Today, it is an obstacle course of crater-like potholes. This is the tragic fate of a lifeline used daily by hundreds of commuters, including school students and hospital-goers.

Following relentless public outcry, the project was finally sanctioned under the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The overhaul of this mere 8.5-kilometer stretch was formally launched on June 25, 2024, with a budget of ₹6.43 crore and a strict one-year deadline. But despite the ceremonial start, work has barely crawled forward.

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Locals allege that the contractor, Edayannur-based KLT Company, has adopted an attitude of brazen defiance toward the public. Even as anger boils over and residents hit the streets in protest time and again, the administration continues to turn a blind eye. A project meant to be completed between June 25, 2024, and June 24, 2025,with an extended maintenance contract running until August 24, 2030, now lies abandoned halfway through.

Today, a project board erected years ago at Kallodi bearing the name of the Union Ministry of Rural Development stands as a cruel joke,a mocking monument to yet another broken promise.