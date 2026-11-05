The Manorama Hortus Literature and Arts Festival will feature a special comics pavilion offering a vibrant mix of visuals, stories and ideas. Organised in association with visual artist Appupen, the Comics Corner will host prominent graphic artists, including Orijit Sen and Sarnath Banerjee. The event will also feature Keralam’s first-ever comics convention as part of a literary festival.

Independent comics artists, cartoonists, illustrators, publishers and visual storytellers will come together on this platform. Visitors can explore comics, manga, graphic novels, webcomics, illustrations and fan art. Works by around 20 artists will be showcased at the pavilion.

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Hortus will be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6.

Are you a comics creator or publisher? Scan the QR code above or click to open the form to submit your work for display.

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As part of Manorama Hortus, a two-day comics workshop titled ‘Comix-R-us’, led by Appupen, will be held on December 3 and 4 at the seminar hall of the Malayala Manorama office in Panampilly Nagar.

Only 20 participants will be selected. Interested applicants can email their applications to submissions.hortus@gmail.com, along with a brief profile of no more than 250 words and 10 samples of their artwork.