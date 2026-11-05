Ettumanoor: Proving that creative expression knows no linguistic barriers, Sunami Nimal, a young native of Odisha, secured second place with an 'A' grade in the Lower Primary (LP) Mono Act competition at the Sub-District School Arts Festival. She is a student at St Joseph’s LP School, Punnathura.

Despite hailing from another state, the talented youngster captivated both the judges and the audience, delivering a stellar performance that captured the authentic nuances and cadence of the Malayalam language.

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Sunami was trained for the event by Kunjumol Antony, the headmistress of St Joseph’s School.