Odisha native Sunami Nimal secured second place with an 'A' grade in the Lower Primary Mono Act at a Malayalam arts festival, captivating judges and audiences with her authentic linguistic performance.

Odisha native Sunami Nimal secured second place with an 'A' grade in the Lower Primary Mono Act at a Malayalam arts festival, captivating judges and audiences with her authentic linguistic performance.

Odisha native Sunami Nimal secured second place with an 'A' grade in the Lower Primary Mono Act at a Malayalam arts festival, captivating judges and audiences with her authentic linguistic performance.

Ettumanoor: Proving that creative expression knows no linguistic barriers, Sunami Nimal, a young native of Odisha, secured second place with an 'A' grade in the Lower Primary (LP) Mono Act competition at the Sub-District School Arts Festival. She is a student at St Joseph’s LP School, Punnathura.

Despite hailing from another state, the talented youngster captivated both the judges and the audience, delivering a stellar performance that captured the authentic nuances and cadence of the Malayalam language.

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Sunami was trained for the event by Kunjumol Antony, the headmistress of St Joseph’s School.

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