Thrissur: For 26 years, Vanaja, a teacher at NUPS School, West Koratty, watched generations of children learn, grow and make memories. As she approaches retirement next year, she wanted to leave behind something that would continue to bring smiles to the children long after she bids farewell to the classrooms.

Her parting gift is not a memento, but something far more enduring: a renovated playground where her students could play without worrying about muddy ground or stagnant rainwater.

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The idea took shape after Vanaja discussed it with school principal Deepa. She was inspired by the school's previous principal, who had built a park for the children before retiring last year. Wanting to continue that gesture, Vanaja decided to give the school's children a space where they could enjoy their playtime without interruption.

Vanaja, teacher from NUPS, West Koratty. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The need was particularly evident during the rainy season. The playground would often turn slushy and waterlogged after heavy showers, leaving children with little opportunity to play even after the rain stopped. Watching them struggle with the condition of the ground, Vanaja felt that improving the space would be a meaningful way to give back to the institution that had shaped her life.

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"This school has given me everything. Whatever I am today is because of this school. As a parting gift, I renovated the playground for the children," she said.

Vanaja had initially planned to carry out the renovation during the school vacation. However, her election duty commitments prevented her from doing so. The work was eventually taken up before Onam, and the children returned from their holidays to a pleasant surprise: a transformed playground waiting for them.

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The renovation was carried out by Biju, a former student of the school. For Vanaja, having an alumnus involved in the initiative added another connection to the institution's long-standing community.

The children's response has made the effort all the more rewarding. They are delighted that the playground no longer gets waterlogged as before. Their enthusiasm is such that even on hot days, they insist on playing outdoors, saying they can now enjoy themselves to the hilt.

Interestingly, Vanaja chose to undertake the renovation of ₹5 lakh herself rather than leave it to the school management. She is clear that the initiative should not be seen as a reflection of any shortcomings on the management's part. It was simply a personal wish to do something for the children and the school where she had spent 26 years of her life.

Her decision also found support at home and within the school community. When she shared the idea with her family, the school management and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), they stood by her.

For Vanaja, the renovated playground is more than an improvement to the school's infrastructure. It is a gesture of gratitude to an institution that has been an inseparable part of her life.