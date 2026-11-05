Kozhikode: Air cargo exports through three of Kerala's four international airports witnessed a significant decline during the second quarter (July–September) of 2026, while Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recorded substantial growth, according to a comparative study of cargo movement through the state's airports.

The study shows that Thiruvananthapuram airport recorded a 15 per cent decline in cargo exports, while Calicut airport registered an 18 per cent fall. Kannur airport witnessed the steepest decline, at 44 per cent. In contrast, Kochi airport recorded an increase of nearly 21 per cent during the period.

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The analysis compares air cargo exports during July–September 2025 and the corresponding quarter of 2026. The four airports handling international air cargo in Kerala are the Trivandrum Air Cargo Terminal (TACT), Calicut Air Cargo Complex (CACC), Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). They handle a range of exports, including vegetables, fruits and other fresh produce.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. File Photo: Manorama.

According to the research data prepared by a team led by M S Raunaq of the Department of Economics, John Mathai Centre, University of Calicut, cargo exports from Thiruvananthapuram declined from 5,190 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025 to 4,412 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2026.

At Calicut airport, cargo exports fell from 4,870 tonnes to 3,990 tonnes, while Kannur airport recorded a sharp drop from 1,156 tonnes to 646 tonnes. In contrast, Kochi airport registered an increase from 15,200 tonnes to 18,376 tonnes.

Despite the decline at three airports, the combined cargo volume handled by all four airports increased from 26,416.7 tonnes in 2025 to 27,425 tonnes in 2026, representing a rise of 1,008.3 tonnes or 3.8 per cent.

"The net increase is entirely attributable to exports through Kochi airport. The other three airports together recorded a decline of 2,168.1 tonnes, or 19.3 per cent, while Cochin added 3,176.4 tonnes. Kochi's share of the total cargo handled by the four airports increased from 57.5 per cent to 67 per cent, while the shares of Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut and Kannur declined to 16.1 per cent, 14.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively," the study says.

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Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut and Kannur recorded lower cargo volumes in every month of the quarter compared with the corresponding months of the previous year. Among the three, Thiruvananthapuram was relatively more resilient and widened its lead over Calicut, while Kannur registered the steepest decline.

Kannur International Airport. Photo: Special arrangement

The combined cargo exports through the Thiruvananthapuram and Calicut terminals declined by 462 tonnes (14.7 per cent) in July, 626 tonnes (17.6 per cent) in August and 570 tonnes (16.9 per cent) in September. Neither airport managed to match its corresponding monthly cargo volume of 2025, the study points out.

Kannur airport's monthly average cargo volume dropped from approximately 385.6 tonnes in 2025 to 215.5 tonnes in 2026. August remained the peak month in both years, with cargo volumes declining from 417.8 tonnes to 242.3 tonnes. September witnessed the steepest fall, at 48.1 per cent, compared with declines of 41.9 per cent in July and 42 per cent in August.

Kochi, meanwhile, recorded growth in every month of the quarter. Cargo exports increased by 16 per cent in July, 18.7 per cent in August and 28.7 per cent in September. Its monthly average cargo volume rose from approximately 5,066.7 tonnes to 6,125.5 tonnes.

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Significantly, even the lowest monthly cargo volume recorded at Kochi in 2026 — 5,958.7 tonnes in July — was higher than the highest monthly volume recorded in 2025, which stood at 5,342.4 tonnes in August.

The Kerala Exporters Forum has cited several reasons for the declining cargo exports through the three airports. These include steep airline and shipping line charges, an acute shortage of cargo space, high terminal handling charges at airports, the absence of wide-bodied aircraft, the lack of nearby NABL-accredited laboratory facilities, inadequate chilled storage infrastructure and compliance requirements that discourage new exporters from entering the sector.

"Though my export business is based in Kozhikode, I was forced to export through Kochi airport during the last Onam season. The cargo export rate at Calicut was Rs 220 per kg, whereas it was only Rs 160 per kg at Kochi. Kochi has wide-bodied aircraft capable of carrying around 1,000 tonnes of cargo, while Calicut has only narrow-bodied aircraft with a cargo capacity of around 50 tonnes. Calicut airport also lacks adequate storage facilities. In addition, Kochi airport has chartered flight facilities," said Munshid Ali, secretary of the Kerala Exporters Forum.

He said that providing adequate storage facilities, laboratory infrastructure and wide-bodied aircraft services at Calicut airport would significantly benefit exporters.

"It takes six to eight hours to transport vegetables from Kozhikode to Kochi airport for export. Time is crucial when dealing with perishable products, as delays can affect the freshness of vegetables being exported to countries such as the UAE. This could ultimately affect the quality of the produce reaching overseas markets," he said.

The research also points to growing international trade pressures affecting Kerala's export sector. Exports of spices, coir, perishables, vegetables, rubber and rubber products are facing considerable challenges.

"The war in the Middle East has pushed airline and shipping line charges to steep levels. At these freight rates, overseas buyers cannot afford Kerala products, resulting in the loss of export orders. Meanwhile, competing countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia have strengthened their supply chains to Middle Eastern markets," the analysis says.

The research was conducted for Kerala Exporters' Forum. Nandini Prasad, Sanu Suresh, Aruna Deepak and Anagha were the other members of the team.