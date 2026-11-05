Ulikkal: Serious concerns have surfaced in the Arabi region of Ulikkal Panchayat over the intensive spraying of pesticides in cashew plantations, with residents alleging it is triggering health issues among locals and livestock, as well as wiping out honeybee populations.

Puthenpurackal Chacko, a local beekeeper, has lodged formal petitions with the MLA, the police, the Health Department, and the District Collector. It is alleged that contractors who leased the plantations for cashew harvesting are using excessively potent, high-toxicity chemical pesticides. This is not an isolated incident; similar complaints were raised last year after nearly 100 of Chacko’s beehives were decimated.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Agriculture Department officials collected samples of the dead bees for laboratory analysis, but the tests failed to detect any trace of toxicity. However, with the crisis recurring this season, the department has decided to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Authorities have also issued a strict warning that farmers and contractors must adhere strictly to the Agriculture Department’s prescribed safety guidelines when applying pesticides.