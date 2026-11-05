Kottayam: In a remarkable display of grit, a Class 7 student, Sreebala, danced for seven agonizing minutes with a safety pin lodged deep in her foot before collapsing on stage at the school arts festival. Though her performance was cut short, the judges recognized her sheer determination and stellar routine, awarding her a Second Prize with an ‘A’ Grade.

For Sreebala R. Sreejith, a Class 7 student of Cherpunkal Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, the ordeal ended in unbearable pain and tears, moving both the audience and the judges to tears.

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The incident occurred during the Ettumanoor Sub-District Arts Festival held at St. Ephrem’s School, where Sreebala was the final contestant to perform. An on-site medical team promptly rushed to her aid, removed the embedded pin, and dressed her wound.

Proving that her spirit remained unbroken, the young prodigy took to the stage again later that evening for the Mohiniyattam competition, clinching first place with an ‘A’ Grade. She also went on to secure an ‘A’ Grade in Kuchipudi.

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Meanwhile, Sreebala’s parents, S. Sreejith and R. Ramya, along with her dance guru Amal Prasad, stated that the mishap was due to the organizers' gross negligence in failing to sweep and inspect the stage before the event. They added that an official appeal was filed regarding the incident.