Cherupuzha: The rapid spread of yellow leaf disease and bud rot has emerged as severe threats to arecanut cultivation across the highland panchayats of Kannur and Kasaragod districts. With the outbreaks ravaging plantations throughout the region, local growers have been plunged into deep distress.

The dual onslaught has driven a steep decline in arecanut yields and destroyed vast swathes of plantations, dealing a crushing blow to farmers’ incomes.

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Yellow leaf disease first manifests as a distinct yellowing of the lower fronds. As it progressively engulfs the remaining foliage, nut yields plummet and immature nuts begin to drop prematurely. In advanced stages, the entire crown of the palm withers and dries up.

Compounding these woes, bud rot has posed an equally formidable crisis for the hill tract farmers. Characterised by the wilting and yellowing of the central spindle, which eventually rots away, the infection can destroy the entire palm if immediate preventive measures are not taken.

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Officials from the Agriculture Department maintain that the palms can be protected to a large extent through proper fertilisation and timely pest and disease management.

With arecanut serving as the primary lifeline for highland farmers, there is a mounting demand for authorities to inspect the affected areas, recommend scientific interventions, and provide farmers with the crucial technical support needed to salvage their crops.