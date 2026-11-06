Alappuzha: Nearly half of the homeless families relocated to rented accommodations by the (LDF) government, part of an initiative to declare Keralam free of extreme poverty, have yet to receive permanent housing more than a year later. Local self-government institutions (LSGIs) continue to fund their rent using internal revenues.

Ahead of last year's Keralam Piravi Day (November 1), authorities moved 1,214 families into rented quarters to meet the milestone, ahead of the actual completion of their homes. Under the state program, 12,872 families were slated to receive housing, but only 11,658 units were completed. Over the past year, only 450 of the families placed in rented housing have been allotted permanent homes under the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission.

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Officials attribute the delay primarily to insufficient funding. The standard allocation of ₹4 lakh under the LIFE Mission for a 400-square-foot unit has proven inadequate amid rising land and construction costs.

Although the government subsequently permitted beneficiaries to purchase existing houses less than 10 years old, providing ₹4 lakh in panchayats and ₹6 lakh in municipalities, these subsidies have also fallen short of prevailing market rates, upending the commitment to secure permanent housing for all within a year.

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The state government, however, disputes the total figures. According to official data, only 829 families were moved into rented accommodations, 450 of whom have since been provided permanent homes.