Kadambanad: It has been months since the historic siren standing tall in the panchayat office courtyard last sounded across the village. The wail was silenced following a High Court directive against noise pollution, prompted by a complaint in Kannur, which was subsequently made applicable to local self-government bodies across the state. The abrupt shutdown has also left its long-time operators without a livelihood.

The siren operators have now moved the court seeking relief. Panchayat members have taken the stance that if a favourable verdict does not come through, the siren will be preserved in front of the office as a heritage monument. In the past, whenever it malfunctioned, the local body made sure it was promptly repaired and brought back to life. Panchayat President V K Rama Devi affirmed that they are prepared to restore the siren the moment permission is granted.

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For local history buffs and older residents, the muzzling of a timekeeper that heralded the hours for more than six decades has come as a heartbreaking loss. Situated along the border of Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, the region was once a thriving hub of cashew factories, farmlands, and sprawling paddy fields. For generations of workers, this siren was an indispensable part of daily life, a faithful cue that signalled when to head out to work and when it was finally time to call it a day.