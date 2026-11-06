Kannur: A comprehensive action plan is taking shape to revive and restore the rivers across Kannur district. As a preliminary step, District Collector P Vishnuraj has directed officials to pinpoint major sources of river pollution and roll out immediate remedial measures.

The directives were issued during a review meeting convened in compliance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling. The meeting deliberated on subsequent action plans based on field inspections and the primary pollution concerns identified along various river stretches.

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The review assessed vulnerable, pollution-prone stretches across nine key rivers: the Kuppam, Kavvayi, Ramapuram, Thalassery, Valapattanam, Anjarakkandy, Kakkad, Muzhappilangad, and Perumba. To thoroughly identify severe pollution points, the Collector instructed authorities to expand inspections to more locations.

Key issues flagged during inspections included untreated sewage discharged through drains, seepage from septic tanks, and rampant illegal waste dumping along riverbanks.

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The departments concerned have already served show-cause notices to individuals and commercial establishments responsible for contaminating the water bodies. In areas lacking adequate infrastructure, measures will be initiated to establish centralized waste treatment facilities. The broader restoration drive will prioritize the removal of accumulated waste, clearing silt, and restoring the natural, unhindered flow of the rivers.

The rejuvenation project will be implemented through a coordinated multi-agency effort involving riparian local self-government bodies, the Irrigation Department, Suchitwa Mission, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), the Ground Water Department, and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The Revenue and Survey departments will assist with demarcation and field surveys.

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Deputy Collector P N Purushothaman, Senior Environmental Engineer Souma Hameed, Assistant Environmental Engineer Ashwini, Assistant Scientist Vijayada, along with officials from various line departments and secretaries of local self-governing bodies, attended the meeting.