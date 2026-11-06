Aluva: The old Marthanda Varma bridge has been reopened to vehicular traffic, concluding eight days of closure for maintenance work.

Although an official flag-off ceremony by public representatives was initially anticipated, none were present for the reopening. A group of over 10 motorcyclists were the first to cross the bridge, followed shortly by a steady flow of other vehicles.

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About 15 minutes prior to the reopening, police personnel and road workers cleared the barricades, drums, and traffic cones placed along Bypass Junction and Thottakkattukara to enforce previous diversions.

Traffic volume increased by 8 am, yet vehicular movement remained largely smooth with no reports of unusual gridlocks. The reopening also brought much-needed relief to the traffic police and wardens, who had been managing heavy diversions under challenging, dusty conditions over the past week.