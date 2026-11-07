When Sebin Sebastian stepped out of his house in Champakkara, Karukachal, carrying his one-year-old son Ayan to show him a crow, he was startled by an unusual sight. Perched right outside his doorway was a massive, patterned creature that initially sent a chill through him.

Fearing it was a snake - a frequent guest around the lush residential pockets of Kottayam - Sebin stepped back. But a closer inspection revealed something far more extraordinary - a breathtaking moth with a wingspan measuring nearly 12 inches across.

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A rare two-day visitor

The majestic visitor, identified as an Atlas Moth (known locally as nagashalabham), had taken up temporary residence in a hanging flower pot at Sebin's house. The creature arrived on Wednesday and remained peacefully perched on the plant until heavy rain on Thursday prompted it to fly away.

"I took my son outside to show him a crow and froze because I thought it was a snake," Sebin recalled. "We do get snakes around here occasionally. Once I looked closer, I realised it was a giant butterfly-like insect. Having a garden, we often see small butterflies, but I have never seen anything like this, even on trips to Thekkady or Kodaikanal. It was pure amazement."

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Excited by the discovery, Sebin invited neighbours over and shared photographs on messaging groups, quickly turning the quiet neighbourhood into a hub of curious onlookers.

India's largest moth species

The Atlas moth (Attacus atlas) is a large moth belonging saturniids family endemic to the forests of Asia. It holds the title of the largest moth species found in India. Strictly nocturnal, these spectacular insects spend daylight hours resting motionless in dense vegetation, flying only under the cover of night.

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Their distinctive reddish-brown wings feature translucent, triangular white markings and dramatically curved tips that mimic the head of a hooded cobra. This striking evolutionary mimicry serves as a natural deterrent against potential predators, earning the species its common nickname, the snake's head moth.

A fleeting adult existence

Despite their formidable size and intimidating appearance, adult Atlas moths are entirely harmless to humans. Intriguingly, they lack functional mouthparts and do not feed during their adult life, relying exclusively on energy reserves accumulated during their caterpillar stage.

With an adult lifespan of merely one to two weeks, their brief existence is dedicated entirely to reproduction. Male moths travel significant distances, drawn by the potent pheromones of females. Once mating is complete, their magnificent wings slowly fray, marking the natural end of their short life cycle — making sightings like the one in Karukachal a rare treat for wildlife enthusiasts.