Thrissur: For over two years, clean drinking water has been going down the drain on the National Highway 66 service road due to a ruptured pipeline. The stretch between Kalamuri and the Panchayat Office has turned into a commuter’s nightmare, perpetually waterlogged and riddled with potholes. The repair work is reportedly being stalled under the pretext that fixing the leak requires digging up the newly laid road.

Despite repeated protests staged by local residents and public representatives against the sheer apathy of the highway construction company, authorities have turned a blind eye.

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The gushing water drains straight into a nearby culvert, running to waste at a time when the surrounding neighborhood is reeling from severe water scarcity. Furthermore, the persistent waterlogging has brought tarring and resurfacing works on this section of the service road to a complete standstill.

Potholes of all sizes have turned the road into a deathtrap, particularly for two-wheeler riders. Fed-up residents are demanding that the damaged pipe be replaced immediately, the road restored, and the criminal waste of precious drinking water brought to an end.