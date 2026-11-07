Palakkad: Maintaining public trust should remain a top priority for the police, and every officer must ensure that people are treated with courtesy and respect, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function to present three ISO certificates to the Palakkad Crime Branch, which has become the first Crime Branch unit in Kerala to secure ISO certification.The growing number of requests for transferring cases to the Crime Branch reflected the public's confidence in the agency, he said. The police must ensure that this trust is preserved, he added.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar tries out a multi-purpose exercise machine at the newly inaugurated gymnasium on the terrace of the Palakkad Crime Branch office. He was in the city to inaugurate the function marking the office's ISO certification. Photo: Special arrangement

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The certifications recognise the reforms introduced by the Palakkad Crime Branch to make its services simpler, more efficient and transparent. The DGP also inaugurated a new gymnasium set up on the terrace of the Crime Branch office building.

Police personnel arrive at the venue carrying tender coconuts to serve dignitaries attending the function inaugurated by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar to mark the ISO certification for Palakkad Crime Branch office. Photo: Special arrangement

ADGP H Venkatesh presided over the function. Inspector Generals S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and S Shyam Sundar, District Crime Branch chief Firoz M Shafeekh, district police chief in-charge Chaithra Theresa John, Thrissur Crime Branch chief T K Subrahmanyan, C M Devadas, DySP K Sumesh and ISO representative N Sreekumar also spoke.