Palakkad Crime Branch gets ISO recognition, first in Keralam
State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar stressed that maintaining public trust is vital after the Palakkad Crime Branch became Kerala’s first ISO-certified unit for its transparent, efficient administrative reforms.
State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar stressed that maintaining public trust is vital after the Palakkad Crime Branch became Kerala’s first ISO-certified unit for its transparent, efficient administrative reforms.
State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar stressed that maintaining public trust is vital after the Palakkad Crime Branch became Kerala’s first ISO-certified unit for its transparent, efficient administrative reforms.
Palakkad: Maintaining public trust should remain a top priority for the police, and every officer must ensure that people are treated with courtesy and respect, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said.
He was speaking after inaugurating a function to present three ISO certificates to the Palakkad Crime Branch, which has become the first Crime Branch unit in Kerala to secure ISO certification.The growing number of requests for transferring cases to the Crime Branch reflected the public's confidence in the agency, he said. The police must ensure that this trust is preserved, he added.
The certifications recognise the reforms introduced by the Palakkad Crime Branch to make its services simpler, more efficient and transparent. The DGP also inaugurated a new gymnasium set up on the terrace of the Crime Branch office building.
ADGP H Venkatesh presided over the function. Inspector Generals S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and S Shyam Sundar, District Crime Branch chief Firoz M Shafeekh, district police chief in-charge Chaithra Theresa John, Thrissur Crime Branch chief T K Subrahmanyan, C M Devadas, DySP K Sumesh and ISO representative N Sreekumar also spoke.