Kochi: Actor-activist Prakash Raj on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Higher Education Minister Roji M John and the UDF government here over the ongoing student agitation at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) in Kalady, questioning why the minister was siding with university authorities instead of addressing the grievances of students.

Visiting the protest tent on the university campus, where suspended students are observing the sixth day of a hunger strike against disciplinary action and examination bans, Prakash Raj said the Higher Education Minister, who represents the constituency, should take the initiative to resolve the crisis.

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“The Education Minister who comes from this constituency has to answer. Is he an educated man? Isn’t he supposed to be with the students? Why is he with the university chiefs? Why is he called an Education Minister? He has to come and ask what the problem is,” Raj told the media, also criticising the university for approaching the courts instead of addressing the students’ concerns.

Raj arrived in Kochi to participate in a protest organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) before heading to the Kalady campus, where he interacted with the agitating students to understand the sequence of events that led to their suspension and debarment from examinations.

‘They are not Savarkars here’

Raj particularly objected to the university’s insistence that the students and their parents submit written apologies as a condition for being allowed to appear for examinations.

“What is wrong in protesting? What are you trying to say, ‘give me an apology’? What is the meaning of this? They are not Savarkars here,” he said.

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Questioning whether the authorities were more concerned about the manner of protest than the issues raised by the students, he said the agitation was over basic necessities and their legitimate rights.

“They have asked a question. What were their questions? Are you interested in how they are protesting or what they are protesting for? They were protesting for the basic necessities, ” he said.

Reacting to the demand for written apologies, Raj described it as an attempt at moral policing and questioned why young people should be made to express remorse for raising legitimate concerns.

“What is the meaning of an apology? Do you think they asked the wrong question? They have not asked a wrong question; they have asked for their rights,” he said.

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Drawing parallels with the larger political climate in the country, Raj accused the authorities of discouraging dissent and questioning in educational institutions.

“What is the narrative this government and these universities promote in this country? That students should not ask questions or protest? The whole civilisation in this world, or the freedom movement, has been made possible only because of protest and questioning. And you can’t question an authority? You have to be silent? You have to apologise? Parents have to apologise, write and give peace bonds? This is like the Modi Sarkar! This is like a fascist Sarkar they are trying to create,” he said.

The university crisis follows a controversy over a theatrical adaptation staged by students, subsequent protests against the Vice-Chancellor and friction involving the Higher Education Minister. The developments eventually led to the suspension of students and their debarment from semester examinations.

Raj also questioned the university’s arguments before the courts, particularly its contention that the students lacked the required attendance to appear for the examinations.

“You will stop their careers by not letting them write examinations. First you said the play was wrong, protesting was wrong. Then you ‘apologise’. Now, when in court, you are saying they don’t have enough attendance. You suspend them, and how will they have enough attendance?” he asked.

Asked whether the developments reflected the saffronisation of higher education institutions, Raj said the issue went beyond ideological influence and pointed to what he described as authoritarianism within institutions.

“It is not saffronisation; it is dictatorship! This is what has happened. Look at all the universities and educational institutions in this country. How much saffronisation will you talk about? Youngsters will have questions. If you have answers, give them the answers. They are talking about issues. They are not political parties here. They are the youth of this country, and they have every right to this,” he said.

The dispute has now reached the Supreme Court, which earlier this week declined to intervene in the examination schedule and directed the Kerala High Court to hear the substantive writ petition expeditiously. The apex court also recorded the university’s assurance that it would conduct a special examination if the students succeeded in their petition. The High Court will hear the plea again on Monday.