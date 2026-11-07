Chala: A section of an under-construction service road collapsed here on Monday evening following heavy rainfall, triggering safety concerns. Although the road is yet to be officially commissioned, motorists continue to use the stretch, creating a significant hazard.

The cave-in occurred near Chala Station along the service road running from Chala Ambalam Stop to Chalakkunnu, where heavy stormwater runoff eroded the road’s shoulder.

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Despite the stretch being closed to traffic, motorists have reportedly been moving aside the barricades and dividers to pass through. Local residents cautioned that because the road is elevated well above ground level, the compromised edge poses a high risk of vehicles veering off and overturning.

The situation has been further compounded by the absence of a proper drainage system, as construction of roadside drains is yet to commence. In the downpour, muddy runoff from the elevated road flooded several nearby houses, causing considerable hardship to local residents.