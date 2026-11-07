Thrissur: A 20-year-old woman died after her scooter collided with a KSRTC bus at Kolathode, Paravattani, on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Angel, a native of Paravattani. The accident occurred around 4.45 pm when she was returning after dropping her brother at a tuition centre in Mannuthy.

According to Mannuthy police, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. "We are checking CCTV visuals and recording statements from relatives and witnesses to ascertain what exactly took place. An FIR will be registered thereafter," a police officer told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents, however, said the bus, which was travelling towards Thrissur, rammed the rear of her scooter. "Angel was thrown off the vehicle and died on the spot," said ML Rosy, the Kalathode ward member. After the post-mortem examination, her body will be handed over to her relatives.