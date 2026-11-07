Rajakumari: The reconstruction of the footbridge at Kulapparachal Thevarkatt Padi, which was washed away in flash floods two years ago, remains pending, leaving residents with limited connectivity between the Rajakumari and Senapathy grama panchayats. The crossing over the Panniyar River previously served as a vital link between the two panchayats.

The concrete structure was swept away following flash floods triggered in Pethotty, Santhanpara. Although officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) inspected the site and prepared a preliminary estimate shortly after the incident, no subsequent action was taken.

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Following a formal petition submitted to the District Collector by social worker Sunny Thumbanirappel, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) Engineering Wing prepared a revised project estimate. However, the department clarified that the panchayat could not fund the reconstruction independently, as the project requires an estimated budget of at least ₹80 lakh, necessitating a dedicated government grant.

The absence of the bridge has severely disrupted local connectivity. When the structure was operational, the travel distance between Senapathy and Kulapparachal was merely 1.5 kilometres. Currently, residents are forced to take a detour of more than six kilometres to travel between the two areas.

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The commute has particularly impacted students from Kulapparachal attending the Higher Secondary School in Senapathy, as well as students from Senapathy enrolled at the Arts and Science College in Kulapparachal. With no alternative pedestrian access nearby, students and locals currently resort to navigating the riverbed amidst the hazardous remnants of the collapsed bridge.

Angry residents have urged the state government to intervene promptly, allocate the necessary funds, and construct a new bridge to restore safe transit.