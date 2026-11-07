Kalpetta: A sustained, year-long effort by para-legal volunteers under the District Legal Services Authority’s (DLSA) Bachpan Bachao Andolan initiative has secured continued education and residential care for six children from the Parakkandi tribal settlement in Thariode grama panchayat.

The intervention addressed severe absenteeism and dropout risks among children in the hamlet. Shreya, the eldest daughter of Sreedevi and the late Balan, had discontinued her studies and remained at home rather than returning to her hostel in Karinkutty following her father’s death. Meanwhile, her two younger siblings, enrolled at the Thariode Government Lower Primary School, along with three children belonging to another local couple, Babu and Sumithra, were found to be attending school irregularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers Sreekala and Farisha first flagged the children's vulnerabilities to officials at the Padinjarathara police station. Beginning in November, they teamed up with Velayudhan and Shyla - para-legal volunteers attached to the tribal project - to conduct regular field visits to the settlement. Working alongside the local panchayat member, tribal promoter, and ASHA worker, the team brought the families' grievances to the attention of the relevant authorities to work out practical solutions.

The process gained momentum in September when DLSA Secretary and Senior Civil Judge R. Anitha visited the settlement to assess the situation and expedite rehabilitative measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an initial step, Shreya was readmitted to the Karinkutty hostel. Subsequently, with the coordination of various line departments, Shreya’s two siblings and the three children of Babu and Sumithra were transferred to a government residential hostel in Aralam, ensuring uninterrupted schooling alongside secure housing and food.