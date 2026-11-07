​Idukki: A social activist has alleged that a police constable is exerting pressure on her to withdraw a case involving sexually suggestive messages sent by him, while the matter remains pending in court. ​

The woman, a resident of Adimali, levelled the allegations against Civil Police Officer (CPO) AR Satheesh, currently attached to the Vellathooval Police Station, during a press conference held in Thodupuzha. She said that despite lodging complaints regarding the harassment with the Inspector of Police (CI), Vellathooval, and the District Police Chief (SP), Idukki, no action was taken, nor was a case registered even after a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the incident dates back to 2019 when Satheesh, who was then serving as a CPO at the Murickassery Police Station, allegedly sent her sexually suggestive messages via Facebook Messenger. Subsequently, SI Thankachan of the same police station reportedly made similar demands over the phone.

​She alleged delays in the investigation, stating that police recorded her statement only in 2021. The case faced several hurdles, including lapses in establishing the authenticity of electronic evidence and procedural delays in obtaining the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, she alleged. The trial court and the District Court subsequently found SI Thankachan guilty and sentenced him.

ADVERTISEMENT

​While the case against Satheesh was currently undergoing trial, she alleged that on November 4, he attempted to intimidate her via phone calls and used mutual friends and relatives to coerce her into withdrawing the case. He was also issuing suicide threats to mount psychological pressure, she alleged.

​"Even after 33 days since submitting the complaint to the Vellathooval SHO and the District Police Chief, an FIR has not been registered. I now fear for my life and personal safety," she stated, calling for immediate legal action on her complaint and demanding protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

​The woman is an office-bearer of the BJP Kozhikode South District unit.