Adimali: Sidestepping the controversy surrounding its pending formal inauguration, the Cardiac ICU and Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab) at the Adimali Taluk Hospital successfully performed its maiden surgery on Wednesday. The angioplasty of Biju, a resident of Bison Valley, initially slated for the 5th of this month, had been put on hold because the Health Minister was unavailable to inaugurate the facility. However, amid growing public resentment, the Minister intervened and issued clear directives to operationalise the unit without waiting for ceremonial formalities, paving the way for the life-saving procedure.

This marks a historic milestone for public healthcare in the state, as Adimali becomes the first taluk hospital in Kerala to boast a fully functional Cardiac ICU and Cath Lab. Remarkably, it has outpaced even the district's tertiary healthcare centers, including the Idukki Government Medical College and the District Hospital, in rolling out an operational cardiac catheterisation facility.

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The foundation for this facility was laid in November 2017 with the construction of a hospital block costing ₹3.76 crore. A year ago, high-end medical equipment worth ₹8 crore was sanctioned under the state’s special Idukki Package. Following the recent appointment of a consultant cardiologist and the completion of trials, this specialised unit - a long-cherished dream for the people of the high ranges - was ready for patient care.

The surgery commenced at around 9.00 am under the lead of Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Carol Joseph, supported by Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Vijo George, visiting cardiologists from the Ernakulam General Hospital. The two-hour procedure was completed smoothly without complications.