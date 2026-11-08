Perinthalmanna: Following the confirmation of five Shigella cases and with nearly 100 people placed under surveillance in Elamkulam Grama Panchayat, local authorities and the Family Health Centre (FHC) have launched rigorous containment measures to prevent a wider outbreak. Fresh cases of diarrheal illness continue to be reported at the FHC. Preventive efforts are being rolled out under the leadership of Panchayat President Shaheena Mol, who is coordinating interdepartmental action and healthcare teams under a comprehensive containment plan.

As a precautionary step, the FHC Medical Officer has submitted a formal request to the panchayat urging a temporary ban on community feasts and public catering at weddings and social gatherings across all wards. Medical Officer Dr T P Shameera emphasised that anyone exhibiting symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, or fever must not delay medical consultation and should report to a healthcare facility immediately. She warned that severe Shigella infections can trigger life-threatening complications, including neurological disorders, making timely medical intervention critical.

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Under the supervision of Health Inspector G L Shibu, chlorination drives across all drinking water sources within the panchayat have gotten underway. The drive covers wells and water facilities at schools, madrasas, anganwadis, and temples, alongside public wells and other community water points.

Frontline health workers are carrying out awareness campaigns through door-to-door visits and school-level outreach, with informational sessions planned for every ward in the panchayat. Authorities have also convened a stakeholder meeting with local traders, business owners, hotel and restaurant association representatives, school heads, private hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmacy owners to ensure community-wide compliance and participation. The Health Inspector cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against any establishment violating public health regulations and food safety standards.

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Joint containment operations led by the panchayat, the Health Department, and allied agencies have been stepped up to halt further transmission. Officials stressed that public cooperation and heightened vigilance remain paramount to bringing the outbreak under control.