Pathanamthitta: The rampant movement of overloaded tipper trucks along the Stormukku–Kottankudy Austin Road has turned into a perilous hazard for commuters. Lorries routinely ferry quarry stones piled dangerously high beyond their cargo beds, with rocks frequently tumbling onto the roadside while in transit. This poses an imminent threat to hundreds of motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, who rely on this route daily.

Although the stretch from Stormukku to Manthanathupadi was recently resurfaced to BM&BC (Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete) standards, the relentless onslaught of heavy traffic has already caused the road to deteriorate, stripping away the freshly laid tar. Meanwhile, the unrenovated stretch between Manthanathupadi and Kottankudy remains completely ruined, turning daily commutes into a harrowing ordeal. The crisis escalated following the recent opening of large-scale quarries near Vengazha, which draw hundreds of freight carriers—including massive 16-wheel multi-axle trucks—through the narrow Austin Road.

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The sheer dominance of these heavy vehicles has even disrupted the schedule of the sole private bus serving the area. Commuters report that many tipper drivers tear through sharp bends at breakneck speeds, showing blatant disregard for two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and other smaller vehicles. Making identification and accountability nearly impossible, several trucks operate without mandatory rear license plates, while others display faded or obscured registration marks.

Dangerous overspeeding is especially rampant along sharp curves like the one at Mullakkalpadi. Residents allege that these trucks openly flout traffic regulations, frequently operating even during designated restriction hours. Adding to the peril, long queues of trucks park along the road near Stormukku before joining the Kottayam–Kozhencherry State Highway, creating major bottlenecks. Driven by the rush to secure early morning quarry loads, many lorries arrive by dusk the previous evening and ply through the night with faulty, dim headlamps—or sometimes with their lights switched off entirely. Given their dark exteriors, these unlit trucks have become invisible death traps on nighttime roads.

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Faced with blatant safety violations and crumbling infrastructure, local residents are demanding that enforcement agencies and transport authorities break their silence and take immediate, stringent action before a major tragedy occurs.