A tourist bus carrying 45 school students from Ottapalam caught fire near Devadanapatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. All the students, teachers and the accompanying parent escaped unharmed.

The bus was carrying 49 people, including 45 students, three teachers and a parent, from the Vocational Higher Secondary section of Varode KPSMM School on an excursion.

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The incident occurred while the group was travelling to Munnar after visiting Kodaikanal.

One of the rear wheels of the bus burst during the journey. The fire reportedly broke out after flames and smoke emerged from inside the wheel, the teachers said.

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The students were evacuated immediately after the tyre burst, averting a major accident. However, a few of their bags were destroyed in the fire.