Pathanamthitta: The Crime Branch has arrested the husband of a woman, who was found hanging at her home eight months ago, charging him with abetment of suicide. The accused has been identified as Anilkumar of 'Anubhav', Paramala, Kadampanad.

In connection with the case, the Enathu police had arrested Youth Congress state general secretary Suhail Ansari (33), of Arthiyil House, Mayathumkara, Poruvazhy, in February.

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The Crime Branch investigation found that the 35-year-old woman had been assaulted by her husband before her death. The woman was found hanging at her house in Kadampanad in the early hours of February 14. She worked as a receptionist at a private school and was a colleague of Suhail Ansari.

Suhail's name was mentioned in a purported suicide note and diary entries believed to have been written by the woman. The note, handwritten on a piece of paper, was found by her family members two days after her death while they were searching for her gold ornaments at the house. Based on the note, the Enathu police arrested Suhail.

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It was Suhail who subsequently sought a Crime Branch investigation into the case. The Crime Branch has also reportedly expressed doubts about the suicide note recovered in connection with the woman's death. Anilkumar, who has been arrested, will be produced before a court in Kollam on Tuesday.