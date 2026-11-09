Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan is set to relocate to a new rented residence at Edappazhanji. He will be moving out of his current leased house on Parish Road, situated behind the Reserve Bank of India office near Bakery Junction.

Renovation work on the Edappazhanji property is already underway to accommodate the Opposition Leader and his family.

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Although the Bakery Junction house had been leased for a five-year term, practical difficulties reportedly prompted the decision to shift. The location's close proximity to a hospital and a heavily congested thoroughfare had also led to security concerns.

His daughter, Veena, and son-in-law, CPM State Secretariat member P A. Mohamed Riyas, are also expected to move with him.

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While Cantonment House had been officially designated as his residence in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition, a fire broke out on the premises during maintenance work. With repairs expected to take several months before the property becomes habitable again, an alternative rented house was arranged. The state government is likely to cover the rental expenses until the official residence is ready, subject to a formal request.