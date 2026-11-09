In two major decisions, the Higher Education Department has allowed self-financing and autonomous colleges to introduce new courses without permission from the state government and has also launched a mobile app to prevent ragging. Minister Roji M John, who is in charge of the department, speaks on these moves.

You have decided to allow colleges to start new courses without the government’s approval, claiming it will bring about major changes:

Colleges receive autonomous status based on their academic excellence. The new decision provides the colleges an opportunity to start new courses on their own, without placing a financial burden on the government. Approval of universities is mandatory for new courses. What is the logic in forcing management to waste their time at the Secretariat after that for obtaining government clearance? Isn't that where chances of corruption emerge? Demanding a clearance from the government is a retrogressive measure.

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Is the change in the higher education sector a declared policy of the government?

Certainly. The changes have been implemented after consulting the Chief Minister. Let colleges in Keralam, too, offer the new courses which students seek. What is the point in continuing with obsolete courses? Moreover, there are few students for such courses. Students in the state are heading to other places to learn new courses. It is indeed the government’s policy to make contemporary courses available in the state.

A ‘Sidharthan Students’ Welfare App’ has been launched against ragging. How do you evaluate it?

The app is currently on trial. It will be introduced across the state soon. Students will be able to pass on information regarding ragging and use of addictive substances on campuses to college and university authorities. Police too could be alerted and further action taken. Such information could be given by parents and the public also. The identity of the informers will be kept confidential.

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Over a hundred students remained silent when Sidharthan was tortured at the veterinary university at Pookode. They were afraid that they too would be harmed, if a complaint was submitted. No student will have to entertain such fears anymore.