Kottayam: CPM leader VN Vasavan on Monday accused Chief Minister VD Satheesan of running the UDF government as a “one-man show”, alleging that ministers were being kept out of important decisions concerning their respective departments.

Speaking to reporters in Kottayam on the sidelines of the ongoing CITU state conference, Vasavan said ministers holding key portfolios, including Electricity, Excise and Health, had either expressed ignorance about major departmental decisions or said they needed to consult the Chief Minister before responding.

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Citing the controversy over the state's power procurement decision, Vasavan said Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph had claimed that he was unaware of the government's decision to purchase power through a private platform, despite the former Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman having reportedly advised against the move.

He alleged that similar responses from other ministers indicated that decisions were being taken by the Chief Minister without adequately involving the concerned ministers.

"Ministers appear to have no rights or authority. Several decisions are getting delayed across departments, and ultimately, it is the people who are suffering," Vasavan said.

Power procurement row

Vasavan's remarks come amid a controversy within the UDF government over the decision to procure 500 MW of electricity from GNA Energy Private Limited.

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The disagreement reportedly emerged between the Chief Minister's Office and the Electricity Department, with Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph and former KSEB chairman M D Rajamanickam favouring the procurement of power from Himachal Pradesh.

The KSEB had raised concerns that the GNA arrangement could prove more expensive during peak-demand hours, while Satheesan defended the private supplier option, arguing that it would reduce the financial burden on the state. The Chief Minister had cited a potential additional liability of around ₹2,232 crore if the Himachal Pradesh option was chosen.

CITU conference sees criticism of ruling dispensation

Vasavan's criticism comes as the CITU state conference in Kottayam has witnessed sharp criticism of the functioning of the previous LDF government and the trade union leadership.

Delegates at the conference reportedly accused the CITU leadership of becoming an extension of the ruling dispensation during the decade of CPM-led LDF rule, rather than functioning as an independent trade union movement.

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The delegates also raised concerns over the organisation's failure to effectively defend workers' interests, alleging that ministers in the previous government were inaccessible to trade union representatives and that the CITU state centre had become inactive.

The conference has also flagged a decline in trade union membership and the need to expand the organisation's presence in emerging employment sectors and the unorganised workforce.

The three-day conference is scheduled to conclude on Monday, with elections to the state committee and a public meeting at Nehru Stadium in Nagampadam.