Proving that rap has no age limit, 85-year-old Karthyayini of Wadakkanchery has found herself at the centre of local WhatsApp conversations after a video of her singing a rap rendition of the popular Malayalam children's song 'Onnanam Kochuthumbi' went viral.

Karthyayini sang the song at the Aryampadam Pakalveed, functioning under the Sayamprabha project of the Social Justice Department and managed by the Wadakkanchery Municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her grandchildren often requesting her to sing, she had learnt the song from their Class 2 textbook. "My grandchildren fondly call me 'Muthaassha', and they always ask me to sing songs. I learnt 'Onnanam Kochuthumbi' for them. When I went to the Aryampadam home, I tried singing it again. They encouraged me to sing at a faster pace and added beats to it," Karthyayini said.

The video was shared across several local WhatsApp groups involving residents, panchayat officials, Kudumbashree members and senior citizens. The performance was received with much appreciation, with many even requesting her to sing a longer version.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshal S Radhakrishnan, manager of the institution, said Karthyayini Amma was a regular visitor to the Home and had become increasingly active over time. "The number of elderly people is rising and the Aryampadam Home was established to ensure that they receive care and attention. Initially, many elderly people who come here are hesitant to participate in activities and tend to remain withdrawn. However, we make an effort to help them feel comfortable and encourage them to take part in various activities. Gradually, they open up. Karthyayini Amma was initially shy, but she has now become much more confident," Marshal said.

He also sought to dispel the misconception that Pakalveeds were old age homes, pointing out that most of the senior citizens who visit the centres continued to live with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Each of the elderly people who come here has a family. Some may not be in the best financial circumstances, while others may experience loneliness in their old age and have nobody to talk to. The institution gives them a community of their own, where they can spend time together and feel included," he added.

Thrissur district currently has six Sayamprabha homes, including the one at Wadakkanchery, which is considered the model centre. The centres provide elderly people with opportunities to socialise, participate in activities and spend their time in a supportive environment.

For Karthyayini Amma, the institution has brought an entirely new experience to her life. "I grew up in great difficulty. I simply could not imagine myself singing songs or dancing. It is the staff at the institution and my fellow senior citizens who encourage me to take part in activities. I even feel a little embarrassed now that so many people have seen the video, despite all the appreciation," she said.