Angamaly: The Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) in Angamaly has repurposed one of its veteran college buses (registration number KL 41 5355) into a dedicated food laboratory.

This marks the vehicle’s second major adaptation. In 2016, following special approval from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), the bus was initially retrofitted into a mobile innovation lab. Operating under the college’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC), supported by the Kerala Startup Mission, the vehicle traveled across the state, providing hands-on technology demonstrations and workshops to students in numerous schools and colleges.

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In a similar practical training initiative, an institutional car that reached the end of its 20-year operational permit has been assigned to the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Students are currently retrofitting the decommissioned vehicle into an electric buggy, which is scheduled to be unveiled shortly.

College Chairman P R Shimith stated that a faculty-led team headed by Joseph Pappachan of the Mechanical Engineering Department is supervising the conversion project. FISAT Principal Dr. Jacob Thomas noted that these sustainable engineering initiatives are aimed at fostering both technical expertise and social responsibility among the student body.