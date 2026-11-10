​Thrissur: Agriculture Minister T Siddique said discussions over the selection of the next Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president should take place within the party, adding that a decision would be taken at the appropriate time.

Responding to veteran leader Mullappally Ramachandran's remarks that a member of the current Cabinet should not be appointed KPCC president, Siddique said different people had different opinions. While some leaders expressed their views publicly, others raised their opinions within party forums, he said, adding that he had not yet been asked for his opinion and would communicate his views to the party leadership when required.

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"There is no organisational issue that has been dragged on endlessly like the story of Lord Ganesha's wedding," he remarked, adding that the matter would be discussed and resolved at the party level.

Seeks report on farmer arrested with MDMA

Reacting to the arrest of a farmer who was selected as Kerala's Best Farmer in 2022 after MDMA was allegedly found concealed among banana bunches, Siddique said the incident was extremely serious and deeply disappointing.

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The minister said the government had undertaken a comprehensive restructuring of agricultural awards after assuming office. Some awards were discontinued, new ones were introduced, and an award in the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was also instituted. State-level committees were formed to evaluate candidates based on their agricultural activities.

He emphasised that farming represents hard work, dedication and an emotional connection with the land. Turning to illegal activities while being associated with such a profession was unacceptable, he said.

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Following the news, the Agriculture Department Director has contacted the authorities and sought a report on the farmer, Siddique said, adding that all aspects of the matter, including the possibility of withdrawing the award, would be examined after receiving the report.

Banana plantation destroyed in Wayanad; Probe ordered

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister said around 1,500 banana plants belonging to two farmers were allegedly destroyed by miscreants at Chelenjichal in Meppadi panchayat, Wayanad. The plants were damaged by piercing them with sharp objects. The minister noted that the affected farmers did not have insurance coverage, making their losses even more difficult to bear.

Siddique said the Principal Agriculture Officer had been directed to visit the location and submit an urgent report. The police had also been instructed to take the farmers' complaint seriously and initiate appropriate action.