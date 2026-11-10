A retired teacher and her son were found dead in their residence on Lions Club Road in Mattannur on Tuesday. They were identified as 57-year-old Jyothi and her 22-year-old son, Naveen Krishna.

The tragedy came to light around 10 am when Jyothi's husband, KT Jayakrishnan, returned home after stepping out earlier in the morning. Upon reaching the hall on the first floor of the house, he found both his wife and son lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

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Police quickly reached the spot and shifted both to hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Though doubts of a murder-suicide were raised, the police have not confirmed anything. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.