Kottayam: Prompted by a report published by Malayala Manorama on Sunday titled ‘Anastha Parkkumidam’ (Where Apathy Dwells), the Kottayam Municipality has finally swung into action, clearing the rampant wild overgrowth at the Nagampadam Nehru Park.

A civic delegation led by Municipal Chairman M P Santhosh Kumar, Municipal Secretary R K Deepesh, Vice-Chairperson Sheeba Punnan, Standing Committee Chairman K K Prasad, and Assistant Executive Engineer Reni Sebastian inspected the premises to review the situation.

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Municipal workers were deployed to clear out the thick brush and weeds. Officials stated that a hazardous, withered tree in the area would soon be felled to prevent accidents. In its place, new seating arrangements will be set up for children and adults alike. The damaged swings are also slated for immediate replacement in the coming days.

Announcing a broader overhaul, the Municipal Chairman stated that a ₹58-lakh renovation project has been finalized, with the first phase scheduled for completion before December. The upgraded facility will also feature a dedicated mini-turf and additional playground equipment for children.