Mavoor: A major initiative to tap the Chaliyar river and supply clean drinking water to 13 grama panchayats in the district is nearing fruition. Backed by the Centre, roughly 90% of the civil work for this mega project, being executed at a cost of ₹262.17 crore, has been completed near the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) premises. Once the ongoing electrical and mechanical installations wrap up, the project is slated for commissioning by late next year.

As part of the distribution network, construction of a massive 7-million-litre (70 lakh litres) storage reservoir has begun on a 106-cent plot atop Thannikkottumala.

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The project aims to provide functional tap connections to every household across Chathamangalam, Madavoor, Kizhakkoth, Unnikulam, Thamarassery, Kodenchery, Puthuppadi, Kattippara, Omassery, Kodiyathur, Kavanur, Thiruvambady, and Koodaranji panchayats. In addition, work on a 5-lakh-litre overhead tank is underway to bring immediate relief to parched pockets of Chathamangalam panchayat, which faces acute water scarcity.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a state-of-the-art treatment plant capable of purifying 100 million litres per day (MLD), an intake well, and a dedicated pumping station have already been constructed.

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Key facilities completed so far include:

Raw water conveyance systems from intake wells to the treatment plant

Aerators, clarifiers, and rapid gravity filters

A chlorine contact tank and treated-water reservoirs

Dedicated filter, chlorine, and chemical buildings

Backwash recovery tanks, sludge collection units, and a sludge treatment facility

An administrative building

The transmission main utilizes pipes ranging from 1,200 mm diameter mild steel (MS/LS) to 200 mm ductile iron (DI) pipes.

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Laying of the 224-km pipeline network to deliver water from storage tanks directly to households is also nearing the finish line. To meet the project's heavy power requirements, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is upgrading its 66 kV substation at Ambalaparambu to 110 kV, alongside setting up a dedicated mini-substation near the pumping station.