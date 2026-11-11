Thiruvananthapuram: A foetus was found inside a manhole on the premises of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Wednesday.

The foetus was discovered around 4 pm by workers who were cleaning the manhole. They immediately alerted the hospital superintendent, who subsequently informed the police.

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The Medical College police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said there was nothing suspicious about the incident so far and suspected that it could have been the result of negligence on the part of the hospital authorities.

The foetus has been shifted to the hospital mortuary, police said.