Kottayam: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested former Vaikom Circle Inspector Shameer Khan on charges of accepting bribes from the soil mafia and operators of tipper and Taurus lorries by routing the money through a bank account opened in the name of an Assam native.

The arrest comes after the Vigilance conducted an inspection at the CI's office last month as part of Project Zero, an initiative to intensify anti-corruption action across the state. A case was registered following the inspection, and Khan was subsequently suspended.

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According to the Vigilance, a Canara Bank account was opened at its Vaikom branch on September 5 in the name of an Assam native. The mobile number of a person named Arun was registered as the account's contact number. The officer allegedly used the SIM card linked to the account and its ATM card to operate it.

The Vigilance received information that ₹2.28 lakh was credited to the account over a period of one month. The officer allegedly withdrew the money from ATMs in Vaikom and Kuravilangad.

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During the inspection, the Vigilance team found the SIM card in the officer's mobile phone and the account's ATM card tucked inside its cover.

Khan had also faced allegations during his previous postings at Changanassery, Karukachal and Kambammettu police stations in Idukki district.