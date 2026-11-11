Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the ninth accused in the case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl at a spa in Kovalam. The arrested has been identified as Jimilin, son of Mohandas, a native of Kanyakumari.

The case involves the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, who was taken to spas where several people allegedly sexually assaulted her.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Jimilin had taken the minor girl to the spa and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

He was taken into custody from the Karinkal area of Kanyakumari, following instructions from Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Dr Arul R B Krishna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest was made by an SIT operating under the supervision of Chandrakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City Control Room. The team comprised officers from the Kovalam police station, Narcotics Cell, District Crime Branch and the Women's Police Station.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the police had arrested Thiruvananthapuram Corporation junior health inspector M O Anuroop, who was allegedly one of the key operators of the spa. The police had conducted investigations in several parts of the state and arrested eight people, including Anuroop, before apprehending Jimilin.