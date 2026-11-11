Mangattuparamba: Aiming to foster cutting-edge research in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities are ready to open at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur. The newly constructed laboratory block will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10 am by Minister Roji M. John. T.K. Govindan will preside over the ceremony.

Members of Parliament K. Sudhakaran and Dr. V. Sivadasan will also attend the event.

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Built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, the building houses specialized technical laboratories alongside a modern lecture theatre.

The new facility features a Renewable Energy Lab dedicated to sustainable power research, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab, and an advanced Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Lab focused on AI-powered robotic systems.