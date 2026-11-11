Ollur: Municipal authorities have begun clearing tons of plastic waste accumulated at the Ollur Town Hall premises, mitigating what had become a significant fire hazard in the heart of the town.

The clearance operation was initiated following directives from Mayor Niji Justin. Following the order, the contracted waste-management agency started transferring the accumulated non-biodegradable waste to its processing facility in Aluva. The contractor has been instructed to clear the premises completely within three days.

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The action follows a report published by Malayala Manorama that highlighted the safety hazards posed by the massive accumulation of combustible materials in a densely populated commercial area.

The 2,000-square-foot hall, located adjacent to the old zonal office, had been designated as a sorting station for plastic waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena from five Corporation divisions. However, chronic delays in sorting and dispatching the material caused the hall to gradually turn into a major dumping ground.

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The stockpiling reportedly began a year ago. Once the main hall reached capacity, waste spilled over into the old zonal office, a nearby defunct library building, and the surrounding open grounds. To manage the overflow, temporary sheds were later erected near the new zonal office to house additional waste.

The town hall is closely bordered by commercial establishments and residential properties. Although local residents and traders had submitted multiple petitions to the previous municipal administration warning of safety and environmental risks, no corrective measures had been taken until now.