Pookkottumpadam: In light of recent reports of waterborne diseases, including Shigella, in Amarambalam Grama Panchayat, students of the Yamaniya English Medium School organized a special health and hygiene assembly under the Malayala Manorama Nallapadam initiative.

The programme was aimed at educating students on the importance of sanitation and preventive measures against infectious diseases. Nallapadam representative Isra Fathima presided over the session.

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During the assembly, School Secretary P. Hamsa released a health and hygiene awareness poster, and student representative V K. Faiha administered a hygiene pledge to the students. School Chairman Jalaludheen Thangal and Principal C C. Aneesh Kumar also addressed the gathering.

The event was coordinated by Nallapadam coordinators M T. Sadiya and M. Tasneem Kasim, Yamaniya Secretary M T. Hakeem, Vice Principal Abdul Khayoom, Hydrose Darimi, Nuzha Hussain, Fida Shafi, and Hina Fathima.