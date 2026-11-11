Meppadi: Construction on the Kappamkolli–Meppadi stretch of the Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Hill Highway, undertaken by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), remains incomplete, drawing frustration from local residents who allege that road and drainage works have been delayed for the past five years.

The drainage reconstruction began in 2021 after the existing system was demolished. However, work stalled midway, leaving several trenches uncovered. Residents report that these open drains pose a major hazard, noting that school children have repeatedly fallen into them.

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The delay has also held up essential safety installations, such as pedestrian crossings and hazard warning signage, despite the route passing through an educational cluster. Residents expressed concern over vehicles travelling at high speed during morning and evening peak hours, endangering students heading to the Meppadi Higher Secondary School, Meppadi Government Lower Primary (GLP) School, Vellarmala School, Mundakkai School, and the BUDS School. Visitors accessing key public facilities, including the Meppadi Panchayat Office, face similar difficulties. Commuters have also raised concerns over the lack of a designated bus stop in the area.

Contractor Replaced Midway: KRFB

KRFB officials attributed the extended timeline to issues with the initial contractor, whose agreement was terminated in 2024 following persistent delays in meeting project milestones.

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The contract was subsequently reassigned to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS). Officials said the first phase of tarring to Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BM&BC) standards was now completed.

Additionally, authorities noted that approximately 90 percent of the drainage work was finished, acknowledging that uncovered sections remained in certain areas and that an inspection would be carried out to rectify the issue.