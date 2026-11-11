Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala Temple has sought sanction to prosecute the officials accused in the case. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed that the process be expedited to ensure that trial proceedings commence without further delay.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar was considering a suo motu case initiated by the court to monitor the investigation into the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court perused a report submitted by IPS officer Sasidharan, who heads the SIT, informing it that requests for prosecution sanction had been submitted to the Secretary of the Revenue (Devaswom) Department and the Travancore Devaswom Board through the Additional Director General of Police (Crimes).

The SIT informed the court that it would file the final report after obtaining the requisite prosecution sanction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the High Court had directed the state government to expedite the process of securing the legal opinion required for obtaining prosecution sanction, enabling the investigating team to complete the formalities and file its final report.

"Let the matter be expedited so that the trial proceedings can commence without further delay," the Bench said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols is also nearing completion. The officer heading the SIT informed the court that the probe had reached its final stage and assured that it would be concluded soon, followed by requests for prosecution sanction.

The High Court has posted the case to December 2 for further consideration.

(With Live Law inputs)